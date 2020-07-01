Kathryn Buse, 82, of Evansville, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Brandon Assisted Living.
Kathryn Joyce Buse was born on July 21, 1937, in Trimont, the daughter of W. Thomas and Doris (Landin) Foster. She was baptized in the Assembly of God Church. Kathy graduated from the Trimont High School, then continued for secretarial training.
Kathryn and Keith Mitchell were married on March 5, 1960, in the Mission Covenant Church in Trimont. Keith passed away in May of 1984.
Kathryn and Ronald Buse were married on November 26, 1988, in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Ashby. After their marriage they lived in Evansville. She was employed as a nurses aid in the Bethany Home in Alexandria for eight years, Pelican Lake Nursing Home in Ashby for three years, then with the Evansville Nursing Home as a physical aid. Kathy was a member of the Kvam Lutheran Church by Dalton. She enjoyed Bible studies, baking, reading, 4-H and spending time with family and friends.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Ronald; four children, Karla (David) Gersthiemer of Utah, Kraig (Donna) Mitchell of Virginia, Kevin (Sue) Mitchell of Osakis, and Kristy (Bill) Simonson of Alexandria; seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, Thomas (Shannon) Gersthiemer, Graham, Grayson, Avery and Emmie, Kelsey (Riley) Bauer. Otto and Briggs, Shanna Mitchell, Krista (Nowell) Mitchell, Sebastian and Chloe Mitchell and Katelyn Simonson. She was preceded in death by her parents, W. Thomas and Doris Foster, sister, Delores and one grandson, Andrew James Mitchell.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Zion-Sarpsborg Lutheran Church in Dalton, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Rev. Mark Johnson will officiate.
Interment will be at Kvam Free Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural, Dalton.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Evansville for Kathryn Buse.