Kathryn Eidsmoe, 97, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Pioneer Care in Fergus Falls.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Federated Church in Fergus Falls.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Dr. Douglas Dent will officiate.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
