Kathryn Ruth (Gerhardson) Hanson passed away peacefully with her husband, John, and children by her side on Sunday, Aug. 22. There will be a private Celebration of Life for Kathryn to include family and close friends at a future date.
Kathryn “Kathy” Gerhardson was born June 26, 1941, to Ruth and Helmer Gerhardson of Fergus Falls. She was the seventh of 10 children. Kathy was baptized and confirmed at Augustana Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
She graduated from Brainerd High School in 1959. After graduating she lived in Fergus Falls, was married and had three children. Later she relocated to Glenwood. Kathy remarried and raised seven children with her husband, John on their farm south of Glenwood.
Kathy most enjoyed cooking large meals, including baking several homemade pies for the holidays. She also loved gardening, raising her collie puppies and spending time with her family on the family farm.
Kathy is survived by her husband, John Hanson of Glenwood; six children, Barry Erickson (and fiancé Teri) of Glenwood, Kayla (Jerome) Erickson-Jones of Glenwood, Lynette (Jim) Erickson-Waldorf of Osakis, Stephanie Hanson Boesen of New Hope, Penny (Gary) Brundell of Alexandria, and Kermit (Michelle) Hanson of Brainerd; Grandchildren, Staci, Ashley and Benjamin Erickson, Joey and Michael Stansbury, Tyler, Andrew and Emily Toop, John Petersen and Halley Boesen, Nicholas and Devin Brundell; ten great-grandchildren; brothers John (Marge) and Jim Gerhardson; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her infant son, Andrew John Hanson and son, Dana Jay Hanson; parents, Helmer and Ruth (Swanson-Nord) Gerhardson; brothers, Henry, Rudolph, Gordon, Phillip, Eric and sisters, Beverly and Linda.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the extraordinary care given by the staff at Bethany on the Lake Nursing Home and Knute-Nelson Hospice.
Family and friends are welcome to send flowers, donations and condolences to John Hanson 24005 210th Ave, Glenwood MN 56334.
If you would like to share a memory on Kathy’s tribute wall or light a candle, visit her obituary page on cremationsocietyofmn.com.
There will be a private burial at Kongsberg Cemetery in Fergus Falls at a later time.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn 1941-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.