Kathryn Jacobson
1950-2021
Kathryn Jacobson, 71, of Evansville, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Kathryn Theresa was born on October 1, 1950, at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital in Alexandria, the daughter of Anton and Marion (Schecher) Poltiske. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Brandon. Growing up, Kathy spent a lot of time at her grandparents’ business, Schecher’s Resort on Devils Lake, where she would help clean cabins. When she was “off the clock,” she hung out with her cousins or the other kids at the resort. Kathy graduated from Brandon High School in 1968.
After high school, she worked at Shamrocks Plastic Factory in Minneapolis. On July 8, 1972, she was married at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. From this union, came four children: Ann, Deanna, Susan and Jamie. Kathy worked very hard as a single mother to provide for her family.
On August 25, 1995, she married Howard Jacobson in Sisseton, South Dakota. With this union, she gained another son, Eric. They resided on the Jacobson family farm near Evansville ever since. Kathy worked in the factory industry most of her adult years.
Kathy’s love for gardening started early in her life helping her mom and grandma in the flower and vegetable gardens. If it came from the ground, you can bet it was either canned or frozen. Kathy loved Christmas and looked forward to the yearly holiday baking. She loved her family; there was nothing more special to her than spending time with her grandchildren.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Howard Jacobson of Evansville; children, Ann (James) Lewis of Dalton, Deanna (Jamie) Williams of Erdahl, Susan (Mike) Woessner of Elbow Lake, Jamie Paulzine of Dalton, and Eric (Nancy) Jacobson of Spring Hill, Tennessee, eight grandchildren, Gunnar, Desireé, Xavier, Josie, Grace, Lindsey, Madelaine and Braxton, a great-grandson, Walker along with numerous relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Marion Poltiske and a brother, Richard Poltiske.
Visitation: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Evansville and continuing one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 27, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Brandon.
Clergy: Rev. Peter VanderWeyst.
Interment: Mound Grove Cemetery, Evansville.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Evansville for Kathryn Jacobson.