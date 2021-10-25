Kathryn Jacobson, 71, of Evansville, died on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.

Visitation: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Evansville and continuing one hour prior to the service at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 27, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Brandon.

Interment: Mound Grove Cemetery, Evansville, MN

Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Evansville for Kathryn Jacobson.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Jacobson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.