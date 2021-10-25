Kathryn Jacobson Oct 25, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kathryn Jacobson, 71, of Evansville, died on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.Visitation: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Evansville and continuing one hour prior to the service at the church.Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 27, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Brandon.Interment: Mound Grove Cemetery, Evansville, MNFuneral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Evansville for Kathryn Jacobson. To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Jacobson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grain Cart Driver, Start immediately till middle of November. Rate PART-TIME OFFICE MANAGER Loan Officer - Parkers Prairie Receptionist RN & LPN Private Duty Nurses Water/Wastewater Operator View all job listings >