Kathryn “Kathy” J. (Bimberg) Phillips, 76, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, January 4, 2021, at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Kathy was born September 15, 1944, to Frank and Agnes (Niemela) Bimberg in Wadena. She attended District 42 South Country School, between Sebeka and Menahga. She graduated from Sebeka High School in 1962. In 1964, Kathy graduated from Itasca Junior College.
Out of college she moved to St. Cloud and worked at Fingerhut, then she moved to Fergus Falls and worked at Summers Fertilizer as a bookkeeper. She then worked as a receptionist/bookkeeper at Great Plains Natural Gas before having children and becoming a homemaker.
On July 3, 1971, Kathy married Harold “Harry” Phillips in Fergus Falls.
Kathy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and their crafters group. She had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved visits from Revs. Rogness, Lange and Christensen, and especially enjoyed when they sang for her. She enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids, time outdoors gardening, taking care of various pets over the years … her black labs, quail, kittens and chickens. She loved going for rides looking for wildlife and each ride ended with a stop for ice cream. She also enjoyed taking road trips with her family each summer, visiting sights like Yellowstone, Pikes Peak and Graceland.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Frank and Agnes Bimberg.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Harry Phillips of Fergus Falls; children, Melisa (Chris) Stuckmayer of Greenfield, and Shannon (Kirstin) Phillips of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Tyler, Samuel and Gabriel Stuckmayer of Greenfield, and Benjamin and Anika Phillips of Fergus Falls; siblings, Ethel (Arlin) Mindermann of Fergus Falls and Bernice (Michael) Janowiec of Brooklyn Park, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 8, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
The Rev. John Christensen will officiate.
Interment will be Trinity-Faith Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
