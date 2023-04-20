Kathryn Rostad

Kathryn (Kathy Bakke) Rostad of Kodiak, Alaska, formerly of Battle Lake, passed away March 31, 2023, at Alaska Regional Hospital, Anchorage, Alaska.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?