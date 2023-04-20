Kathryn (Kathy Bakke) Rostad of Kodiak, Alaska, formerly of Battle Lake, passed away March 31, 2023, at Alaska Regional Hospital, Anchorage, Alaska.
Kathy was born on July 26, 1952, the daughter of Fred and Grace Bakke in Bemidji, Minnesota. Following her graduation from Bemidji high school in 1970, she attended Bemidji State College graduating with a BS degree in special education. She then taught in Audubon, Minnesota before accepting a position at Battle Lake School where she resided until her marriage.
In addition to teaching, Kathy also embarked on an adventure when she volunteered at an orphanage on St. Croix Island in the Bahamas with Lutheran Social Services.
She met the love of her life, Mike Rostad, while he was substitute teaching in Battle Lake in 1992 leaving Kodiak, Alaska for several months to spend time with his parents. They were united in marriage on June 14, 1996 at Phelps Mill Park, close to Mike's home where he grew up. Thereafter she moved to Kodiak where she began a new adventure working as a special education teacher for the Kodiak Island Borough School District, many times traveling by float plane to reach remote native villages. Later she taught at North Star Elementary and Kodiak Middle School on Kodiak Island retiring in 2012. That year the high school dedicated their yearbook to her.
Kathy was known for her beautiful voice and radiant demeanor. She was part of the worship team at The Lord Jesus Fellowship of Fergus Falls and led Bible studies at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Kodiak. Despite her struggles with diabetes and kidney disease she maintained a positive attitude that drew people to her. She fought the good fight but knew it was time to surrender peacefully to the Lord.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her step mother Ardy Bakke, mother and father-in-law, Herb and Olive Rostad and Mike's niece, Wendy Barry.
She is survived by her husband, Mike of 26 years, brothers Wayne (Deb) Bakke of Lonsdale, MN, David (Julie) Bakke of Scandia, MN, nieces and nephews Carl, Jarel (Kirsten), EmMee (Charlie), Sam and Will.
In addition she is also survived by her sister-in-law, Cheryl (Rostad) Barry of Underwood and families, brother-in-law Pastor Brad (Karen) Rostad of Davyton, Jamaica and their families, along with many cousins, friends, former students, in Minnesota and Alaska, and last but not least, her golden retriever, Jake.
Services were held Saturday, April 8 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Kodiak, Alaska.