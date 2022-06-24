Kathy Lynn Hokenson was born April 7, 1962 in Detroit Lakes to Henry and Delia (Harvala) Hokenson. She graduated from Frazee High School in 1980. On April 3, 2003 she married Donald Ferrari.
Kathy worked various jobs, American Family Insurance, Midwest Vision Center, and was currently an ASDS at Home Depot.
She loved to craft, bake, go shopping, and spend time with her family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Henry and Delia Hokenson; her husband, Donald Ferrari who died in March 2008, and a nephew, Casey Hokenson.
Kathy is survived by her friend, Van Drawdy of Battle Lake; her children, Aimee Tougas of Fergus Falls and Haylee Ferrari of Battle Lake; step-children, Johnathan Ferrari of Alma, AR and Alissa Ferrari of Berryville, AR; grandchildren, Casadee Campbell of California, Connor Campbell of Fergus Falls, and Aubree Tougas of Fergus Falls; step-grandchildren, Gavin Ferrari of Alma, AR and Hannah Ferrari of Alma, AR; siblings, Rick (Gail) Hokenson of Detroit Lakes, Jim (Jane) Hokenson of Detroit Lakes, Judy (CF) Dull of Webster, WI, and Pat (Gary) Fode of Detroit Lakes, and numerous other family and friends.
Visitation: 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Pastor Kurt Jacobson
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
