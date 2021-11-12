Kay Louise Basch (Larson-Vance), 79, of St. Cloud, died Wednesday, October 10, 2021, from natural causes.
She was the daughter of Kalmer and Evelyn (Enstad) Larson, born September 10, 1942, and grew up in Fergus Falls. Kay’s best memories were spending summers on Otter Tail Lake and water skiing at the family cabin, skating on the Lake Alice ice rink in front of their house and spending time at the family store, Arneson Larson.
Kay graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1960. She played clarinet for the concert and marching band and worked as a candy striper for Lake Region Hospital. Kay attended Bemidji State University where she was homecoming queen and completed her college education at St. Cloud State University.
Kay married Dale Vance in 1962 and raised three children, Guy, Chris and Kevin in Annandale. Their divorce was followed by a move to St. Cloud in 1976 where Kay retired from Midwest Vision Centers. Kay was remarried to Charlie Basch of St. Cloud, in 1988 and were married at the time of her death.
Kay is survived by her husband, Charlie Basch, ex-husband, Dale Vance, children, Guy Vance (Diane), Chris Vance (Yvette) and Kevin Vance, grandchildren, Elena Vance, Jacob Vance and Nicholas Vance. She is also survived by her sister, Jeanne Vigen and beloved aunt, Gertrude Larson, and many cousins, nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation half an hour prior to the service.
Interment: First Lutheran North Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls
