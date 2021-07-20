Kay Larson, 80, a resident of Pelican Rapids, died on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Riverfront on Main in Pelican Rapids.
Kay Lavonne was born March 25, 1941, in Pelican Rapids, the daughter of Arnold and Evelyn (Anderson) Shores while they were living near Cormorant. Then the family moved to the home farm east of Pelican Rapids. She graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1959. After high school she attended a business college in Fargo, North Dakota.
On June 10, 1961, Kay was united in marriage with David Larson at the First Congregational Church in Pelican Rapids. Through the years she worked at Fargo Paint and Glass, Grace United Methodist Church in Moorhead, and retired from Eide Bailly in Fargo. Kay and David resided in Moorhead where they raised their children, Terry and Pam, before they moved to Pelican Lake in 1995.
Kay enjoyed flower gardening, spending time at the lake, visiting with family and friends on the phone, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Kay was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church on Franklin Lake.
Memorials preferred to Zion Lutheran Church or Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Kay is survived by her son, Terry Larson; eight grandchildren: Chase (Joy), Mat (Elli), Trevor (Rachael), Brienna (Justin), Branden (Brittany), Adam (Hailey) Bernhardson, Brady (Sidney) Bernhardson, and Tanner Bernhardson; three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Ida Kay and Kayleigh; one great-grandbaby expected in March 2022; brothers: Arden (Irene) Shores and Brian (Renee) Shores; son-in-law, Duane Bernhardson, and four nieces and one nephew.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David, and daughter, Pam Bernhardson; father and mother-in-law, Russell and Myrtle Larson.
Kay’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the loving care she received from staff at the Riverfront on Main and Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Visitation will be 12-1 p.m., Friday, July 23, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church on Franklin Lake.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church on Franklin Lake with Rev. Dale Pepelnjak officiating.
Interment: Lake View Cemetery, rural Pelican Rapids.
Funeral home: Larson Funeral Home, Pelican Rapids.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.larsonfuneralpelicanrapids.com.