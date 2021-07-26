Kayleen Brausen, age 68, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at her home in Breezy Point, as the result of sino-nasal cancer. Services will be 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 2, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Pequot Lakes.
Kayleen was born in Mora, on May 22, 1953, to Werner and Ruth (Walter) Mathews. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church there and was a 1971 Mora High School grad. Kayleen received an RN diploma in nursing from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 1974. She attended Oak Hills Bible Institute in 1976-77. She worked in a variety of nurse settings over the years including clinic, school, hospital, long term care, and home care. Kayleen’s favorite nursing job was with Lakeland Hospice, Fergus Falls. She served on the Minnesota Network for Hospice and Palliative Care in 2008-2010. She also enjoyed her “burnout” jobs at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal as obituary editor and retail work at O’Meara’s and Body Language.
Kayleen married Ron Hintz June 25, 1977, and they became the parents of two sons, Sam and Phil. She and Mike Frich were married in October 1999. He died in 2008. She and Dan Brausen were married March 30, 2010 and have loved retirement life together at Breezy Point. Kayleen loved church work including keyboard and choral music, children’s and women’s ministries, teaching and preaching.
Survivors include her husband, Dan; sons, Sam (Brooke) and their boys, Silas and Noley, Phil (Anne) and their children, Shepherd and Audra. Also surviving are sisters, Kris (Bruce) Brandwick and Jane Mathews (Randy Sand); special sister and brother-in-law, Cheri and Ted Brausen. She was preceded in death by her parents and by husband, Mike.
Memorials are preferred to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Pequot Lakes, or Mayo Clinic. Arrangements are with the Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.