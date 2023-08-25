“I wonder if any of us truly understand the value of the people in ‘our world’ until challenging times arise? We know they are there, but recognizing their true value” …
Keith Kugler was that valuable person to so many. That’s why the next sunset will have lost a bit of its magic, because he is no longer here to enjoy it with us, to appreciate the beauty of it.
Keith also knew the value of making people feel seen, heard, and welcomed. He oozed personality and it was genuine, laid-back, and real. He loved a good joke; a good prank and he LOVED PLAYING GAMES.
He came from good stock…you would be hard-pressed to find better people than his parents Maurice and Vivian Kugler. The love of his big brother Perry helped keep him on the straight and narrow… most of the time.
Growing up in Fergus Falls, MN he called the family farm home for the first 14 years of his life. There he attended country school and learned the value of hard work. He taught his horse Boots to play hide and seek in the woods and loved everything about life of the farm. The family moved to town in 1962.
He and MaryAnn married in Fergus Falls in 1967. There they raised two children, Prentice and Kirstin, and founded The Travel Gallery. An avid sailor, his passion for adventure and experiencing the world led him to a lifetime career in the travel industry.
Keith moved to Texas in 2000 where he and Karen met and fell in love. What an amazing life they created over their 20+ years together. It was filled with travel, sunsets, fur babies, and a beautiful blending of both families. Grandchildren know him as Grandpa or Mr. Keith.
Just as the sun hugs the lake at sunset, Keith touched the lives of many with the same warm embrace. What an amazing example of a man he was; husband, father, follower of Christ.
Keith battled pancreatic cancer with the strength of hope until the very end when he took his final breath, surrounded by his loving wife and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Maurice and Vivian Kugler and sister-in-law Janet Kugler.
Keith is survived by his wife Karen Kugler; brother Perry Kugler; son Prentice (Dusti); daughter Kirstin (Kevin) Showell; grandchildren Stone Sullivan, Rafferty Kugler, Hattie Kugler; bonus family Kirk Kersey Jr. (Stephanie), Jeffery Kersey (Charity); grandchildren Kayla, Ethan, Gage, Kimber, Jacob, and Andrew Kersey. He is also survived by numerous extended family members that he loved dearly.
Near and dear to Keith’s heart was his home church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Believers Bible Church Building Fund 2400 Bowie Drive, Corsicana, TX 75110.
Celebration of Life Gathering: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, visitation will be one-hour prior to the celebration of life. Refreshments and little bites will follow.
Clergy: Reverend Mark Johnson
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.