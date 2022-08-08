Kell Duncan Emerson of Vining, MN, died at the University of Minnesota Hospitals on August 4, 2022, at the age of 70. He was born to J. Donald and Marge (Hutt) Emerson in Madison, MN, on February 25, 1952. He was a 1970 graduate of Madison H.S., where he excelled on the basketball team. He attended Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls before embarking on a career in the construction industry in Minnesota and Hawaii. He lived in Fergus Falls and later on Pickerel Lake and in Vining. He was preceded in death by his parents and his step-mother, Carol Burwell Emerson, who, together with Kell’s father, owned and ran the Phelps Store-Museum In Otter Tail County for a number of years. He is survived by step-brothers Steven Burwell of Minneapolis, Michael Burwell (Lynn) of Eagan, and Robert Burwell (Marilyn) of Henning; cousins Steven Emerson of Fergus Falls and Linda (Emerson) Crowe of Naples, Florida; several cousins in Missouri; and former wife Pixie. Kell was a particularly kind and gentle man who was a beloved member of the Vining community. He remained a staunch Vikings fan to the end. A Celebration of Life will be held in Vining sometime in the fall. Memorials preferred to the Battle Lake Emergency Food Shelf.
