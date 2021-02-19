Kenneth Anderson, 75, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, February 15, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Ken was born July 18, 1945, to Robert and Vivian (Allen) Anderson in Breckenridge. He attended District No. 61 country school for first through eighth grades. He graduated from Rothsay High School in 1963. Ken served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967, during the Vietnam War in the Dominican Republic.
On July 17, 1970, Ken married Ruth Pergande in Sisseton, South Dakota. After they were married the couple resided in Fergus Falls. Ken worked for the same employer, but under many different names, Oxychem 1971-1977, Midland Coop 1977-1983, Land O’ Lakes 1983-1985, Otter Tail Farm Center 1985-1987, Land O’ Lakes Farm Center 1987-1992, Harvest States Coop 1992-1997, Cenex-Harvest States 1997-1999, CHS Inc. 1999-2006, and New Horizon Ag Service 2006-2011. He retired January 16, 2011.
He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and International War Veterans Alliance. He was also a member at The Federated Church in Fergus Falls.
Ken enjoyed gardening and fishing. He was an avid NASCAR fan and a former ice racer.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Ruth; parents, Robert and Vivian Anderson; daughter, Shawn Anderson; son, Kenneth A. Anderson Jr.; brother, Gary Anderson and uncle, Harold.
Ken is survived by his children, Everett Lien, Dennis (Hiedi) Lien, Brian Lien, Keith (Lori) Lien and Anne (Darrin) Bockelmann; grandchildren, Dustin Lien, Ashley (Scott) Sortland, Zach Hagedorn, Amber Hagedorn, Katherine Bockelmann, Elizabeth Bockelmann and Peter Bockelmann; great-grandchildren, Carter, Hadlie and Isaiah Lien, Eden and Isaiah Hagedorn, and Aubree and Grayson Sortland; siblings, Betty (James) Resler, Denise (Tim) Shaw, Sandy Anderson, Tim Anderson and Robert (Bethene) Anderson; aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at The Federated Church in Fergus Falls
Public walk-though visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at The Federated Church in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Dr. Douglas Dent will officiate.
Military participation provided by VFW Post 612 and American Legion Post 30
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls, at a later date.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
