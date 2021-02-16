Kenneth Anderson, 75, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, February 15, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at The Federated Church in Fergus Falls
Public walk-though visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at The Federated Church in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Doctor Douglas Dent will officiate.
Military participation provided by V.F.W. Post 612 and American Legion Post 30.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls, at a later date.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.