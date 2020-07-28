Kenneth Howard Hintermeister passed away May 24, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born June 25, 1938 in Slayton to Samuel and Fern Hintermeister. His family farmed near Madison, MN until 1950 when they sold that farm and purchased a farm by Swan Lake in Fergus Falls. Ken said that summer he and his father farmed both farms and would do the work on the Madison farm then move the equipment to the Swan Lake farm to do the work there. He said he remembers sleeping in the truck during those long hours driving back and forth.
He was involved in the Dane Prairie 4-H which is where he met Luella. Ken attended the West Central School of Agriculture for high school graduating in 1956. He then enlisted in the Army Reserve. In 1958 he married Luella Schwarz and together they had three children, Dwight, Denise and Dean.
Ken worked various jobs in the Fergus Falls area and purchased a farm near Dalton, before getting a job with the state of Minnesota as a driver’s license examiner in 1967 and moving the family to Rochester. They lived in the Marvale neighborhood for a year before purchasing their home in Sunnydale. In 1970, he enlisted in the Minnesota National Guard and was a member of the All Guard Rifle Team competing all over the country in competitive target shooting.
In 1974, he purchased AAA Fence Company and later an Invisible Fence dog containment system franchise. He ran both of these until he retired.
In his retirement he drove tour bus and limousine. Ken enjoyed many hobbies, he loved working in his garage helping friends and neighbors with car and snowmobile mechanical problems, he was a coach for the neighborhood Little League and Babe Ruth baseball teams, a coach for the area junior rifle team, he loved camping with his family, fishing and hunting and traveling with Luella in their motorhome. He took many family and friends salmon fishing on Lake Michigan. Ken and Luella took several winter vacations with their motorhome and they made friends wherever they went.
Ken was a member of the Rochester History Center and Lake Region Pioneer Threshermans Association where he was able to enjoy his hobby of restoring and working with old tractors. He accumulated quite a collection of Farmall tractors. He enjoyed going up to Dalton and helping Dwight on the family farm. He loved and enjoyed being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ken is survived by his wife, Luella and his children, Dwight and Suzie of Dalton, Denise Glarner (Dave Ress) of Rochester and Dean and Sue of Rochester, his grandchildren, Danielle and Drew Glarner and Marissa and Holly Hintermeister and his great-grandchildren, Eden and Davin Glarner. Brothers- and sister-in-laws: Luwanna Hintermeister and Bonnie Hintermeister, Robert and Lucille Bymers, Leonard and Pixie Schwarz, Lloyd and Margie Schwarz, James and Linda Depolo, Larry and Mary Jo Schwarz and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Fern, brothers, Ronald and Dale (Rick) and father- and mother-in-law, Gilbert and Meta Schwarz, and sister-in-law, Terri Schwarz.
Funeral was held June 27, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church in Rochester.