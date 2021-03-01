Kenneth “Kenny” Moen, age 92, died after a short illness Sunday, February 21 in Harlingen, Texas.
Kenny was born at home in Elizabeth Village on April 29, 1928, to Carl and Hilda (Halvorson) Moen. He was baptized and confirmed at Maplewood Lutheran Church.
Kenny joined the United States Army, January 1951, and was honorably discharged December 1952. While in service he spent time in Germany and had shared many stories with family and friends.
Kenny married the love of his life Joan (Andvik) April 13, 1957, at Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. They had four children: Brenda, Christi, Jeff and Dana.
Kenny started his work career as a pinsetter at a bowling alley as a young boy. He also worked for the Fergus Falls Light Department and Otter Tail Power as a tree trimmer. In 1964 he attended a technical college in Fargo, for a mechanics degree. He was employed in this field until 1980. In the later 70s he taught mechanics at a high school in Morris for one year. In 1980 he became the full-time police chief and maintenance and water treatment supervisor for the city of Barrett. During this time he came home mainly to eat and change. After retirement he continued to work part time in construction and for the school district of Buffalo, until the age of 75. He was known for his hard work ethic and took pride in everything he did.
Kenny loved a good joke. He enjoyed reading, woodworking, camping, motorcycles and anything adventurous. At age 89 he took up golfing and did this until a week before his death. He could fix anything. He never threw anything away that could be fixed and he found a way to do this. He was a longtime member of the Barrett Legion. He was loved by his grandchildren, fondly known as Grumpy or Grumpa. He loved his dogs. They were never pets but family members. He never met a stranger and was willing to help anyone that needed it.
Kenny is survived by children, Brenda (Denny) Rosin of Buffalo, Christi (Wayne) Johnson of Monticello, Jeffrey (Jasmine) Moen of San Benito Texas, and daughter, Dana (Charley) Keifenheim of Buffalo; grandchildren, Jacob Puchalski, Kari Puchalski, Brett (Kelly) Johnson, Cory Johnson, Brock Johnson, Sarah (James) Schuckenbrock, Ashley Moen, Jesse (Willow) Keifenheim and Molly (Aaron) Keifenheim; great-grandchildren, Ethan Schlief, Kihyla Johnson, Jayce Johnson, Nathan Johnson, James Parise, Samantha Parise, Logan Johnson, Gavin Johnson, Vanyel Schuckenbrock, Lily Schuckenbrock, Ellie Schuckenbrock, Lilly Chandler, Piper Keifenheim, Ava Ziegler and Mila Ziegler. Brother, Clifford Moen and sisters, Faye Nehk and Pam (Pius) Marquart. Sisters-in-law, Dorothy Moen, Julie Moen, Shirley Moen, Joyce Sauer and many nieces and nephews.
Kenny was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Joan; parents, Carl and Hilda Moen; brothers, Ernest, Walter, Lester and Harvey; sister, Helen; brothers-in-law, Gerald Richter, Danny Nehk, Donny Saurer and Allen Andvik; sister-in-law Alice Tate.
Due to COVID a memorial service will be held for immediate family only on March 20. There will be a graveside service that will be open to the public early summer. Details will be published in local papers when closer to that time with details.
Condolences can be sent to the family in care of Brenda Rosin at 2103 10th St Circle NE Buffalo, MN 55313.