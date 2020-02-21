Kenneth Eugene Rohwer, 89, passed away February 20, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester.
Kenneth was born on November 27, 1930, in Dodge Center the son of William F. and Mabel (Barwald) Rohwer. Kenneth attended local country school district and graduated from Dodge Center High School in 1948. Kenneth married Donna M. (Mickey) on November 30, 1952. They resided on the home farm near Dodge Center until they retired, and then moved to Dodge Center where they continued to live.
Kenneth served on the Wasioja Township Board as clerk, Riverside Cemetery Board, church committees, Lions club, and the Dairy Herd Improvement Association. He enjoyed traveling with Donna, helping his son on the farm and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. At his death, the corneas of his eyes were donated to the Lions Eye Bank.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Kevin (Bev) Rohwer, Dodge Center; daughters, Nancy (Arlan) Symens, Fergus Falls; Julie (Steve) Templin, New Richland; grandchildren, William (Ashley), Matthew (Bobbi) and Kristal Rohwer; four great-grandchildren (Braydon, Patrick, Morgan, Adie); one brother, Lloyd Rohwer, nieces and nephews. Their infant son David Wm Rohwer preceded him in death.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 25 South Street SW in Dodge Center and one hour before the service at the church on Tuesday.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the United Methodist Church, First Avenue and First Street N.E. in Dodge Center with the Rev. Scott Jakel officiating. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center. Blessed be his memory.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be made to your place of choice.
