Kenneth Wendt, many knew him as Ken the Barber, aged 76, passed away from a battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family at his home in Mesa, Arizona. He lived a good life, loved his family, had many friends and was passionate about golf. He raised his family in Fergus Falls, became a snowbird and moved to Mesa, Arizona. The love of his life, wife Gail, passed away 10 years prior.
No memorial is planned at this time due to COVID-19. His ashes will be buried with his wife at Ness Cemetery in Elbow Lake.
