Kenneth G. Wicklund, 80, of Lakewood, Colorado, died May 11, 2020, at The Denver Hospice in Denver, Colorado after a courageous battle with cancer.
Kenneth Gordon Wicklund was born Nov. 5, 1939, at home on the family farm on Pickerel Lake in Maine Township, rural Battle Lake. He was the fourth of five children born to John and Mary (Hunter) Wicklund. He was baptized and later confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of Amor. Growing up on the farm, Ken learned to work hard and play hard. One of his first jobs was digging for worms to sell as bait to fishermen who rented boats from his father. A typical farm boy, he enjoyed all outdoor activities. Ken attended country school in Amor Township. He graduated from Battle Lake High School in 1957. Shortly after graduation, Ken enlisted in the Army, serving from 1958 to 1961. He began his basic training at Fort Carson, Colorado, and later served in Korea as well as stateside. Ken married Susan Enwiller in 1961. They lived in rural Underwood and in Lake Wilson. Together they had three daughters; Lisa, Lori and Linda. They later were divorced. On Aug. 29, 1969, Ken married Eunice (Anderson) Boek. Through this marriage, he gained two more daughters, Bernice (“Bernie”) and Mary Boek. Ken and Eunice had one son together, Scott. In 1972, Ken and Eunice left the Fergus Falls area and moved with their family to Colorado. Ken spent his career operating heavy equipment in the road construction industry. After retirement, Ken and Eunice spent their summer months in Minnesota, back home on the shores of Pickerel Lake. Ken greatly enjoyed Minnesota summers and spent many happy hours outdoors at the lake. His favorite pastimes included fishing, going to auction sales and mowing lawn. In fact, he never met a broken down lawn mower he couldn’t fix. Ken was often tinkering or working on some kind of project.
Ken is survived by his wife, Eunice of Lakewood, Colorado; daughters, Lisa (Corey) Wrenn of Sioux City, Iowa; Linda (Leslie) Schiltz of Rosholt, South Dakota; Bernie (Wayne) Kugler of Nashua; Mary (Sam) Young of Littleton, Colorado; son, Scott Wicklund of Lakewood, Colordao; grandchildren: Melissa, Alexandra, Sarah, Nicholas, Katie, Kyle, Jason, Shawn, Stephanie, Lee and Jessica as well as several great-grandchildren; brothers, Darrell (Judith) Wicklund of Battle Lake, and Richard (Gayle) Wicklund of Fergus Falls. Preceding Ken in death are an infant daughter, Lori; a brother, Eugene Wicklund; a sister, Helen Barry; and parents, John and Mary Wicklund.
Per Ken’s wishes, no services are planned. A private burial will take place at Stavanger Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Fergus Falls.