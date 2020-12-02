Kenrid S. Leine, 81, of Fergus Falls, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his home with his loving wife by his side.
Kenrid Sigurd was born on May 31, 1939, in Fergus Falls, the son of Sigurd and Lillian (Fick) Leine. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. Kenrid attended Fergus Falls High School, received his GED, and later went on to attend Alexandria Technical College.
Kenrid enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron at Kimpo Air Base in Korea and was later stationed in New Mexico before being honorably discharged on October 1, 1960. He married Phyllis Stephenson on April 2, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. Kenrid worked as a parts salesman for International Harvester, Inland Truck Parts, and Advanced Auto in Fergus Falls. He also started his own parts shop in Fergus Falls called Buy-Mor Parts. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Eagles and was a lifetime member of the VFW all in Fergus Falls.
Kenrid enjoyed hunting, fishing, telling jokes, watching wrestling and polka shows on tv, and relaxing in the recliner with his cat, Wolfie. He was very musical, playing lead guitar and singing in many bands, including the Ken Leine Trio, Ken Meyer and the Country Playboys and Highway 59. His wife, Phyllis played as his drummer for over 16 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sigurd and Lillian; a daughter, Lory Anderson; two children in infancy and a sister, Julaine Viskoe.
Kenrid is survived by his wife, Phyllis Leine of Fergus Falls; three children, Keith (special friend Debra Peterson) Leine of Erhard, Lisa (John) Field of Pelican Rapids, and Jessica (David) Cieniawski of Alexandria; two sisters, Bonita Anderson of Fergus Falls and Delaura (Clark) Gripentrog of Wahpeton, North Dakota; six grandchildren, Erik (Irmalee) Anderson, Abbigail (Aaron) Malmgren, Orrie (Chloe) Leine, Seth Leine, Anna (special friend Dave Bjerke) Hinsverk and Lainey Cieniawski; five great-grandchildren along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Family memorial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a walk-through visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., before the service.
The Rev. John Christensen will officiate.
Interment will be at North Immanuel Cemetery, Pelican Rapids.
A livestream of Kenrid’s service will be available at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, on his memorial page at www.glendenilson.com.
