Kenrid S. Leine, 81, of Fergus Falls, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his home with his loving wife by his side.
Family memorial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a walk-through visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., before the service.
The Rev. John Christensen will officiate.
Interment will be at North Immanuel Cemetery, Pelican Rapids.
A livestream of Kenrid’s service will be available at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, on his memorial page at www.glendenilson.com.
