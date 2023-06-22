Kenwood C. Grewe, of Battle Lake, passed away May 29, 2023, at Bethany on University in Fargo, North Dakota.
Kenwood Carl Grewe was born October 8th, 1935, in Fergus Falls, MN to Tillie (Anderson) and Carl Grewe. He attended school at District 28 until the family moved to Battle Lake in 1945. He graduated from Battle Lake High School in 1954. In 1955 Ken entered the United States Army where he eventually served in the 532nd Field Artillery Battalion in Karlsruhe, Germany until he left the service in 1957. He then worked in the oil fields in MT before attending Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis. Kenwood married the love of his life Gwendolyn Kay Franklin at Amor Zion Church on August 12, 1961. They made their home in Minneapolis, MN, until 1965 when they moved to Eldorado Beach on Otter Tail Lake where he continued to work in electrical sales. He was active with the youth and served as Dean at Faith Haven Camp for several years and helped construct many of the camp buildings. Ken served as Sunday School Superintendent at Amor Zion Church for 17 years.
In 1979 Ken purchased a store where, for the next 27 years, he and Gwen built up a successful and well-known retail and services business, Ken’s Tackle, on the west end of Otter Tail Lake. The business was a “go to place” for locals and returning vacationers and through it Ken provided seasonal work for the area youth. He enjoyed harvesting leeches for the bait shop in various sloughs in the area where he found “solitude on the slough.” He worked for several years at Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative during the off season. After he sold Ken’s Tackle in 2006, Ken stayed in touch with people as a part-time bartender at Amor Rumors. He also established Ken’s Lakeside Service which he continued to run for the last 20 years. For the last 13 years, Ken was grateful to the folks at Ottertail/Hilltop Lumber in Ottertail for his part-time job where he contributed time and knowledge in the retail store.
Ken was a member of Cornerstone Masonic Lodge #99 for over 36 years, El Zagel Shrine Temple (Fargo), Birak Shrine Club, Chapter #27 Royal Arch Masons,and Nights Templer (Fergus Falls), and the Ottertail Lions Club. Ken enjoyed hosting his annual Oktoberfest party, baking and sharing his famous spice bars, and hunting and fishing.
Ken was a man with a wealth of knowledge and hard-working attitude. When asked when he was going to retire, he always replied, “... then what would I do…”
Ken is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gwendolyn and children, Nya (Bob) Haberman, Battle Lake, MN, Carla (James) Wolsky, Harwood, ND, Sheila (Michael) Tungesvick, Minnetonka, MN, Tina (Mitchel) Rydland, Castle Rock, CO & Daniel (Teri) Fremling, Naples FL, thirteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren and two on the way; sisters, Margarete Hustad, and Doris Richards. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Tillie Grewe, son Bronson Grewe, brothers Richard and James Grewe, and sister Audrey Tollefson.
A memorial service will be held Monday June 26, 2023, at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Battle Lake, Minnesota.
A visitation will be held the night prior, Sunday June 25, 2023, from 5-7 PM with a prayer service at 6:30 PM at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Arrangements with Glende-Nilson Funeral Home.