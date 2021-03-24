Kevin Gene Huelsman, 49, of Foxhome, passed away at his residence from cancer, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 28, 2021, followed by a 6 p.m. prayer service at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge, followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Father Stan Wieser will officiate the service. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richland/Wilkin County Humane Society or to CHI-Health at Home and Hospice, Breckenridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.