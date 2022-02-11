Kirk Williams, 72, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at his residence under the care of Knute Nelson Hospice and in the loving arms of his wife.
Kirk Norman Williams was born May 9, 1949, the son of W. Earl and Dorothy (Toso) Williams in Fergus Falls. He attended McKinley Elementary School, Fergus Falls Junior High School, and Fergus Falls Senior High School, graduating in 1968. He then went to Clover Park Commercial Art School in Tacoma, WA, graduating in 1971 and then to Minneapolis College of Art and Design. Kirk was first married to Susan Cowdrey, then later to Pam Martin.
On May 11, 2007, Kirk married Caryn Chandler Tysver in Fergus Falls.
Kirk was employed at Tradehome Shoes in Fergus Falls, Alvin’s Department Store, Band “I” Pet Shop and Zoo (had an eel experience), Beet Plant in Wahpeton (dryer foreman), the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center for 30-years, and as an Artist, forever. He had several commissioned sculptural pieces, was prolific in pastel works, and was creator of the original antique assemblage art. He also worked at Cosmic Research Panel of Trelfamador during college.
He enjoyed working in the arts, rock hunting, antiquing, playing 12-string guitar and piano, singing music-recorded “Summer Love” in 1967 with his band Napoleon and His Relatives, watching clouds, inspirational road trips through the countryside, playing with grandchildren and teaching kids about art, and telling stories.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Earl and Dorothy Williams; brother, James Toso Williams and granddaughter, Isabelle Tegegne. Also preceded by Caryn’s father, Glen Chandler and step-father, Albin Morrill.
Kirk is survived by his wife, Caryn Williams of Fergus Falls; children, Todd (Jenny) Williams of Anoka, Gina Steyn of Fergus Falls, Stefanie (Daniel) Williams-Goldberg of Laguna Beach, CA, Molly (Mac) Tysver of Minneapolis, Laura (Monte) Baez of Fergus Falls, and Hattie (Sam) Mandan of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Skyley Kittilson, Anabelle Steyn, Sidney, Julian, and Ava Williams-Goldberg, Elijah Simington, Ashalynn Tysver, Eda Sather and Judah Gamble, Mildred, Eve, Monzarrate, and Micah Baez, Madison, Indigo, Ruby, and Opal Mandan; great-grandchildren, Lily Brown and Judah Farrell (Skyley’s children); siblings, Bill (Marlene) Williams of St. Paul and Elizabeth (Scott) Murray of Sioux Falls, SD; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also survived by Caryn’s mother, Myrna Morrill of Fergus Falls and Caryn’s siblings, Steve and Star Morrill of Battle Lake, Todd and Mary Ebersviller of Ramsey, Kelly and Roxie Chandler of St. Stephen and Cody and Kim Fisher of Fergus Falls and special friend, Ric Saunders.
For more information on Kirk’s life go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=siVyQx7SSzo
Memorials preferred to the Kaddatz Galleries, Lake Region Arts Council, Springboard for the Arts, and AC4TA all of Fergus Falls and the Fergus Falls Salvation Army.
Visitation: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and will resume one-hour prior to the service.
A Celebration of Life: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls
Clergy: Reverend David Strom
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to olsonfuneralhome.com