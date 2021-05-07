Kurt Alan Sander, 54, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, of injuries resulting from a car accident.
Kurt was born June 6, 1966, to Larry Sander and Sharon (Williams) Sander, and grew up along with two brothers in Fergus Falls, where he played football and graduated high school in 1984.
In 1992 he was delighted to have a daughter – his little sidekick, Tully, who delighted in him right back.
Kurt met Rhonda Brown in 2012 and spent the last nine years of his life with her, his soulmate and love of his life.
He had a wide range of jobs throughout the years, from construction to custodial work to his most recent employment as delivery driver for The Flower Mill in Fergus Falls.
Kurt enjoyed working on his cars and stereo systems, upon which he loved to listen to blues music at a volume intolerable to most other humans. He had a very silly sense of humor and a sensitive nature that he shared with those he loved. We will miss him.
Preceding him death were his parents, Larry and Sharon Sander.
Kurt is survived by his partner, Rhonda Brown of Fergus Falls; daughter, Tully Kenyon (Roy Johnson) of Fargo; brothers, Dale Sander of Colorado Springs and Paul Sander of Fergus Falls, and other family and friends.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
Arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
