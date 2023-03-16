Lachel D. Bergerud, 56, of Dalton, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her residence.
Lachel Dawn Mickelson was born August 10, 1966 to Roger and Betty (Ostby) Mickelson in Elbow Lake. She attended school in Elbow Lake, graduating in 1984.
On March 7, 1989, Lachel married Howard Bergerud in Sisseton, SD.
She was employed by LB Broen Home and several other nursing homes. She started working at Walmart in Fergus Falls in June 2011 as an overnight stocker and was currently employed there.
Some of her favorite pastimes were gardening, watching Wheel of Fortune, and doing crossword puzzles. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and friends.
Lachel is survived by her husband, Howard Bergerud; her children, Wade Bergerud and Jackie Bergerud; grandchildren, Rylee Norwood, Sorayah Johnson, and Raphael “RJ” Johnson; parents, Roger and Betty Mickelson; sister, Lori (John) Olson; nieces, Ashley (Blake) and their children and Sierra (Sean), and nephew, Shane (Kristel) and their children.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Zion-Saarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church
Clergy: Reverend Mark Johnson.
Interment: Aastad Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
