Larry Drechsel, age 78, died on September 13, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.

Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Tonseth Lutheran Church, Erhard, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.

