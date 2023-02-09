Larry James Froehlich, 76, of Bagley, MN, passed away at his rural home surrounded by family.
Larry was born on December 4th, 1946 in Jamestown, ND, the son of Raymond and Leona (Lira) Froehlich. He graduated from Montpelier (ND) High School and later went on to study at the State School of Science in Wahpeton, ND. Larry served in the US Army and was stationed at Ft. Bragg, NC as a medic caring for Vietnam wounded from 1966 to 1968.
In 1969, Larry married Cheryl Ann Hendrickson of Crookston, MN and the couple made their first home in Montpelier, ND where they farmed with his parents.
Larry and Cheryl retired from farming and moved to Jamestown in 1973 where he worked for Coca-Cola. They later moved to Halstad, MN where he was employed as shop foreman for the Allis Chalmers dealership. In 1978 came a move to Drayton, ND where he owned and operated the Case International dealership. Larry and Cheryl then moved to Fergus Falls, Mn in 1985 with Larry becoming shop foreman for Case International and Lakeland Power until 1999. During these years Larry and Cheryl also served as therapeutic foster parents for the Professional Association of Therapeutic Homes (PATH) of Fergus Falls. Missing family and friends, they came to Crookston in 2001 and he worked for Crookston Welding and Machine/NAPA doing outside sales and parts until retiring in 2014.
Larry was always helping others and was a great foster dad and a loving supporter for his own children. A man of many talents he was always looking for the solution or helping to find one. His passion for turning wood developed after his father gave him an old lathe in 1994 and he continued to create unique wood products, selling them at various arts and craft shows.
Larry is survived by Cheryl, his beloved wife of 53 years; their 3 sons: Nathan (Shana) Froehlich of Fergus Falls, MN, Daniel (Bekka) Froehlich of Bagley, MN, and Matthew Froehlich of Bagley, MN, and 3 grandchildren, Ian Froehlich of Fergus Falls, MN, Kilee Gutzmer of Fergus Falls, MN, and Norah Froehlich of Bagley, MN. He also leaves his brother, Richard (Cindy) Froehlich of Harrison, ID; sister, Darlene Famais, of Moorhead, MN; brother-in-law, Richard King of Cando, ND; aunt, Alice Cumber of West Fargo, ND; brothers-in-law: Dale (Joyce) Hendrickson, Miles Hendrickson, and Kevin Hendrickson; and sister-in-law, Linda Havir; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Leona (Lira) Froehlich, and sister, Arlene King.
A memorial service celebrating Larry Froehlich’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 17, 2023, in the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home, Crookston, MN, with Celebrant Trey Everett, officiating. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the funeral. Military Honors will be provided by the MN National Guard Funeral Honors Team, Moorhead, MN, and the Crookston Veterans Council. The service will be livestreamed by going to Larry’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Inurnment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Mahnomen, MN, in the spring. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Cheryl Froehlich at 34309 221st Avenue, Bagley, MN 56621.
