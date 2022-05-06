Larry Soronen

Larry Allan Soronen, 71, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, unexpectedly at his residence.

Larry was born September 13, 1950, in Fergus Falls to Carl and Elsie (Drechsel) Soronen.

He attended school in Fergus Falls and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1969. Larry served in the U.S. Air Force as a Technical Sergeant for 20 years and was stationed in England and Thailand, as well as Ellis, Loring and Grand Forks Air Force Base. He was employed at Quality Circuits in Fergus Falls for 20 years.

Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, visiting family and going to the Casinos.

Preceding him in death were his parents Carl and Elsie; brother, Wayne; and brother-in-law, Donald Lyngstad.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Roberta Petron of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Samantha Petron and Tayler Petron both of Fergus Falls; brother, Carl (Barb) of Dent; sisters, Connie (Arlan) Swenson of Pelican Rapids, Carol Lyngstad of Fergus Falls, and Susan Jensen (Gary Albertson) of Fergus Falls; and nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Clergy: Reverend David Strom

Military Participation: Fergus Falls V. F.W. Post 612 and American Legion Post 30

Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com

