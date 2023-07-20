Larry J. Teske, 73, of Honolulu Hawaii, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Perham Living in Perham, Minnesota.
Larry Teske was born in Montevideo, MN, on August 7, 1949 to Delford and Viola Teske, the oldest of four brothers. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Appleton, MN and graduated from Appleton High School in 1967. Larry was lucky to have grown up in a town where he would spend the summer playing summer rec baseball and then hop on a bike and explore the town with friends until the 6:00 evening whistle when he would head home for family dinner. Larry was a gifted athlete in football, basketball, baseball, and track. It was not uncommon for him to have a 200-yard football game. His games were exciting to watch. He also participated in the state track meet for high hurdles. Larry majored in Math at Concordia College in Moorhead, MN and had a stellar career playing Varsity Football.
After college Larry pursued a career as a math teacher, basketball coach, and football coach. After teaching for 10 years in Minnesota Larry joined the faculty of the prestigious Iolani School in Honolulu in 1980. There, he remained a well-loved and respected teacher and coach by students and colleagues for 34 years. Larry taught high levels of math, coached football, and was a well-respected basketball referee. He was the math department head for four years, and the members of the math department were always impressed and delighted with his ability to conduct short and efficient department meetings.
He was an avid follower of University of Hawaii athletics and often attended baseball, basketball and football games. He also loved big game fishing and spent many an hour trolling for the big ones off the coast of Oahu. On one of his best days out there he reeled in a 187-lb. striped marlin. Larry liked to help out with the events for Hawaii's Wounded Warriors and families as a volunteer for the non-profit Wounded Warrior Ohana. Larry was a devoted life-time member of the Elks Club and could be seen there with his friends most Friday afternoons discussing all the sports news of the week.
Larry met his wife Marsha at Iolani School in 1982, and they were married in 1984. They built a life and family together in Honolulu and would often summer in Battle Lake, MN where he enjoyed life on the lake water skiing, fishing, biking and sitting shoreside talking story with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Marsha, his daughter Malia, and his brothers Jerome of Battle Lake, and Daryle (Vicki) of Lake Park; along with his brother-in-law Greg (Denise) and nieces, Laurel, Lauren and Brynn. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Danny. Larry was a kind, gentle, and generous friend, husband and father. He will be sorely missed.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial funds can be made to Battle Lake 542 Education Foundation with memo BL542EF - Larry Teske. PO Box 184, Battle Lake MN 56515.
