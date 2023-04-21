Larry Keith Torgerson, 83, of Battle Lake, MN passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Larry was born February 5, 1940 at the St. Paul House in Ottertail, MN to Victor and Agnes (Braaten) Torgerson. He farmed with his father and brother, Jim for many years near Underwood, MN. Larry joined the National Guard and served for six years.
On March 7, 1964, he married the love of his life, Sandra “Sandi” Kay Wilson. In 1976 they purchased their dream property on the Ottertail River. Here they spent countless hours working on several flower gardens, vegetable gardens, and beautiful yard. In 1979 they moved to the river where Larry began “Riverside Taxidermy.” In 2018 Sandi passed away and Larry retired from Taxidermy. But that did not slow him down. He was always planting flowers, tomatoes, and radishes.
He loved keeping his yard beautiful. Larry loved the outdoors, hunting, trapping, or just walking around his property. He had two pet geese, Henry and Henryetta. Just to get outside to check, feed and talk to them was his highlight. The “shop” was always filled with laughter and loved from all. Larry loved when his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Jim or anyone stopped by to visit. In 2022 with declining health, his workshop became his home.
Preceding Larry in death were his wife, Sandi; father, Victor Torgerson; mother, Agnes Torgerson; mother-in-law, Dory Johnson; brothers, Eugene “Nookie” Torgusson and Don Torgerson; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Torgusson, Betty Torgerson, and Linda Stanley, and brothers-in-law, Duane Donley and Scott Wilson.
Surviving Larry are his daughter, Lisa Lien and son-in-law, Randy Lien; grandsons, Joshua (Jena) Nagel, Dustin (Val) Nagel, and Dylan (Elly) Lien; great-grandchildren, Jaden, Kelcie, Tucker, Lily, Kinsley, and Colt; sister, Marion Donley; brother, Jim Torgerson; sisters-in-law, Cindy (Cliff) Allen and Carmion Wilson; brother-in-law, Rick (Joanne) Zahnow; father-in-law, Larry Johnson, along with many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Officiant Rick Zahnow.
Interment: Tingvold Cemetery, rural Underwood, MN at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
