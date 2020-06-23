Larry Robert Wanous, age 78, of Sebeka passed away at his residence on June 23, 2020.
Funeral service will be held on Friday 26 at 11 a.m. at the Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena.
Visitations are on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. visitation will also resume one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
