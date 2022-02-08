Laura Marie Larson of Manawa, WI passed away on January 22, 2022, at the age of 88 at the Manawa Community Nursing Home after a short illness.
Laura was born on January 22, 1934, the first child born to Erma and Erwin Borowski in Western Township, Fergus Falls, MN on the Claude Kenward farm where her parents were working. Laura was baptized on April 1, 1934, by Reverend Padell. She spent her entire childhood in and around the Fergus Falls area. She attended country School District 56 in Western Township from 2nd through 6th grade while living on her grandfather’s (the Samuel Rufer Farm) – before moving permanently into the city of Fergus Falls. Laura graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1952. She entered school at the St. Francis School of Nursing in Breckenridge, MN in August of 1952 to study for an RN degree. It was her lifelong dream to be a nurse. She attended St. Francis School of Nursing until January of 1955.
On March 5, 1955, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Wallace (Wally) Larson at the Federated Presbyterian Church in Fergus Falls, MN. The family lived in Buffalo, Minneapolis, Willmar, Williston, ND and Moorhead, MN while her husband was working for the FW Woolworth company before moving permanently to Milwaukee, WI in 1961.
Laura worked in some capacity in the nursing field her entire life and retired from the Millway Nursing Home in Milwaukee after a 40-year career working at that facility.
Laura was fascinated by anything Native American and her home on West Dean Road in Milwaukee reflected this love. She had many pictures, statues and dream catchers depicting the Native American Culture. She would have loved to have been made an honorary Native American! Laura also collected pens and had a large collection of well over 200 pens a love she inherited from her father who was also a “pen” collector. Laura loved horses and had horse memorabilia throughout her home. From early morning to late evening, you always found Laura with a cup of black coffee in her hand and there was always an abundance of Hershey bars in her cupboard – her favorite.
In 2018 Laura and Wally moved to Manitowoc, WI and in September of 2021 moved to the Community Living Center in Manawa, WI to be near her son Don and Sue Larson.
She is survived by her husband of 66 + years Wallace Larson, her son Robert Larson of Milwaukee, WI, Rebecca Larson (Allen Resch) of Richfield, WI, Dale (Robin) Larson of Green Lake, WI, Donald (Sue) Larson of Manawa, WI, and John (Jack) Larson of Milwaukee, WI. Also surviving are grandchildren, Nicole (Mitchell) Longley, James Larson (Kerry Yang), Rachel (Tony) Matushak, Brianna (Cole) Harris, Ryan (Jenny) Jacobson, Wesley Jacobson, Daniel Larson, Deziree Larson, Adam (Samantha) Larson, Angela Kay Larson (Clinton Andrews), Katie (Tyler) Kohtala and Betsy Larson. Great Grandchildren, Alexis Mesa (Myles Luckett,) Gia Prinz, Reid Shota, Elias Larson, Collin Smith, Miles Matushak, and Cole Harris and two bonus great granddaughters Tia and Tess Andrews and 1 great, great grandson, Zayden Luckett.
Also surviving is a brother Roger (Kay) Borowski of Fergus Falls, MN and two sisters – Leona (Lee) Paulson of Willmar, MN, Amanda (Jerry) Bisted of Brainerd, Sisters in law – Donna Johnson, Eunice Larson, Connie (Arvid) Honrud and brother-in-law Warren Larson. Laura was preceded in death by her parents Erwin and Erma Borowski and her in-laws – Olga and Sigurd Larson all of Fergus Falls, a sister-in-law – Shirley Larson, and 4 brother in laws, - Dean Larson, Donald Larson, Eddie Johnson and John “Fritz” Paulson. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.
Interment will be at the Knollwood Memorial Gardens in Fergus Falls, MN later.