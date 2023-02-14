Laura McClure

Laura Ann McClure aka “Lulu” is dancing with Jesus now! Her rebirth into heaven was February 12th. She has been wanting to be with Jesus her entire life and has now accomplished her goal.
After struggling with stroke defects which left her unable to walk, she is now jumping up and down, praising the Lord- that was one of her favorite things to do. We who are still here miss her; there’s a bunch of friends and loved ones. Her family consists of her husband Kevin of 47 years, children and in laws Sarah, Luke, Grace, Jude, kids-in-law Rich, Gretchen, Jesse, and Heidi, 10 grandkids (Ethan-12, Elliana-10, Luke-9, Selah-7, Aria-6, Mabel-5, Wyatt-3, Elliot-3, Ezra-2, Will-7mo), and siblings Linda and Paul. She also left behind the echoes of her unusually loud laugh, her unusually loud exclamations of surprise (and she was surprised often) and her shocking ability to talk non-stop for an unusually long period of time. She treated strangers as friends and often was seen crying or laughing with someone she had just met in public. Her deep dimples, easy smile and unconditional love remains behind. She served as an RN and a nursing instructor for decades. She loved working with people of different cultures and backgrounds, and caring deeply for those who were hurting. She was filled with the Holy Spirit after feeling like there was “something more” to her faith … and found a whole lot more with her new best friend, the Holy Spirit. This world is a little quieter without her, but God’s powerful, life-changing love he gave to Laura will be with us all until it’s our turn!
Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Life Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Kevin McClure and Reverend Greg Permann.
Interment: Lakewood Cemetery, Battle Lake, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone