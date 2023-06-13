Laura May Waasdorp, 89, a resident of Fergus Falls, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Autumn Cottages in Alexandria under the care of Knute Nelson Hospice.
Laura May Peasley was born at home in rural Erhard on March 10, 1934 to Alvey and Lillian (Cox) Peasley. She attended school at District #187, rural Erhard. She was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith at Tonseth Lutheran Church on August 20, 1948.
As a young adult she moved to Mason City, IA where she worked as a waitress. In 1952 she moved to Fergus Falls where she worked as a live-in nanny for a year.
On July 10, 1954 Laura married Robert Raymond Waasdorp at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. They resided in Erhard where they raised their four children, Sheryl, Robert, Sherlee, and Kathy. She worked at West Central Turkey for 23 years, retiring in 1995.
She had many hobbies, quilting, gardening, canning, baking, and embroidery. She was also active in church activities and Bible study groups. She loved reading her Bible and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert Waasdorp; granddaughters, Amanda Waasdorp and Dixie Smith; parents, Alvey and Lillian Peasley; brothers, Carl, Francis, Alfred, and Raymond Peasley, and sisters, Elsie Merritt and Viola Krog.
Laura is survived by her children, Sheryl (John) Carlson of Vergas, Robert Waasdorp of Burns, OR, Sherlee Waasdorp of Fergus Falls, and Kathy (Jeff) Johnson of Fargo; eight grandchildren, Zachariah, Stacy, and Joshua Carlson, Bobbi Cook, Nicole Waasdorp (Keith Boren), Christina Waasdorp, Erick Johnson (Andria Hart), and April Johnson; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brothers, June, Harold, Donald, and Earl Peasley, and also numerous nieces and nephews.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Jeff McCracken.
Interment: Tonseth Cemetery, Erhard, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone