Funeral services will be held for Laurence “Sonny” Moss, age 79, of rural Menahga, on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Evergreen, Frazee.
Visitation will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Monday.
Due to Covid 19, the family of Sonny recommends that we all be safe and wear a mask.
Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Services of New York Mills.
