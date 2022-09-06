Laurie Kay Petersen, 64, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at Pioneer Pointe in Fergus Falls.
Laurie was born December 21, 1957, to Selmer and Mariean (Bullock) Quam in Fergus Falls, MN. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1976 and went on to attend Minnesota State Community & Technical College in Moorhead, MN for fashion merchandising. On May 10, 1980 she married Dean Brekke in Fergus Falls, MN. They had two children, Matt and Wade. On July 7, 2007, Laurie married Frederick (Fred) Petersen at their country home near Underwood, MN. They enjoyed mustang rides, yard work, their pets, and playing games until his passing on November 22, 2017.
Laurie worked for many years in the medical field as a CNA. In her later years she helped start Beyond the Mitered Corners, cleaned homes, owned a dog grooming business, and worked at Shoretex Products. She enjoyed arts & crafts, playing games, spending time with family, friends, her dog Roxy, and most of all her grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her father, Selmer Quam; mother, Mariean Bullock; stepfather, Leonard Bullock; and husband Fred Petersen.
Survivors include her children, Matt (Kristi) Brekke of Fergus Falls, Wade Brekke of Fergus Falls, and stepdaughter, Amy Petersen of Fergus Falls; grandchildren McKenna and Klayton Brekke; siblings, Jerald (Phyliss) Quam of East Grand Forks, Darlene (Gary) Westerhaug of Fergus Falls, Carol (Ron) Ehlers of Elbow Lake, Donald (Arlene) Quam of West Fargo, Roger (Barb) Quam of Etowah, Tennessee, and Nola (Bullock) Halvorson of Stillwater; and her dog, Roxy.
A private graveside service will be held at the Leaf Mountain Cemetery, rural Clitherall.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
