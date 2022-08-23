LaVae Moen
1940-2022
LaVae Elgene Moen, 82, of Fergus Falls passed away peacefully in the care of her granddaughter NaCole on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
Lavae was born on March 6, 1940 in Wadena, MN to her mother Mabel Anderson and her father Selmer Anderson. She attended Henning high school. After high school LaVae went on to have five children Scott, Carla, Darren, Todd, and Barry. LaVae married Conrad Moen in 1980. They spent their lives together traveling and sharing their lives with many people that they met as apartment managers and caretakers. They lived in many states and finally settled for their retirement years in Minnesota to be closer to their family and close friends. LaVae loved morning coffee with her lifelong friend Janice Hammer as well as dinner outings with many other close friends. LaVae was not your typical “grandma” kind of lady, she was a Granny not a grandma. She liked to drive fast, loved her sequin beaded hats, cowboy boots, and Betty Boop. LaVae had a gypsy soul and loved to travel. She had a witty sense of humor and was a best friend to many. LaVae faced several hardships throughout her life; overcoming cancer several times, the loss of her husband, and the loss of two of her sons. Throughout these losses she faced each day with confidence, strength and faith. Through the many struggles, she continued to love all those who welcomed her into their lives. She was an example to those around her of forgiveness and unconditional love.
LaVae is survived by three children, Carla Koski, Barry (Michele) FitzGibbons, Todd FitzGibbons; Grandchildren Jaime (Ryan) Tooley, NaCole Ferden, Alicia (Paul) Wilkie, Jared (Erin) Peterson, Cody Koski, Joshua FitzGibbons, Tyler (Rachel) Koski, Dylan FitzGibbons, Braianna (Todd) Kallroos, Emma FitzGibbons; great grandchildren Mason, Easton, Jayton, Josilyn, Mia, Crosby, Cameron, Charlie, Alex, Adam, and Mara.
She is preceded in death by her parents Mabel and Selmer Anderson; husband Conrad B. Moen; sons Scott Preston and Darren Peterson; sister Vivian Roberts; brother Virgil Anderson; and special family member Mark Papesh.
The family would like to thank Red River Valley Hospice and all those who took care of LaVae. “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted”’ — Matthew 5:4.
Funeral to be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Glende-Nilson Funeral Homes in Fergus Falls, Minnesota with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM.
Interment at a later date.
Arrangements with Glende-Nilson Funeral Homes.