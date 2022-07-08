LaVane Ugstad, 90, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at PioneerCare Cottages.
LaVane Carol was born on October 17, 1931, to Carl and Lillian (Halvorson) Heiden in Otter Tail County.
She was baptized at Deer Creek Lutheran Church and grew up on the family farm near Deer Creek. She attended high school in Bertha and then began working at the Skogmoe Café in Fergus Falls as a waitress, which she truly enjoyed. In 1973 she became employed with Broen Memorial Home till her retirement in 1994.
On December 3, 1963, LaVane married Olaf Ugstad at the Federated Church in Fergus Falls. The couple resided in Fergus Falls where they raised their two sons, Brad and Wade.
LaVane’s many enjoyments were baking, reading, crocheting and spending time with family and friends. She especially treasured the time spent with her grandchildren, Tucker and Leila. She also enjoyed her Pomeranian puppy, Lacey. She was a member of Federated Church in Fergus Falls.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Lillian; husband, Olaf; son, Bradley; sister, Darla Heiden and brother, Ronald Heiden.
LaVane is survived by her son, Wade of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Tucker Ugstad of Fergus Falls and Leila Allen of Fergus Falls; great-grandchild, Jayden; and brother, Cameron Heiden of Fergus Falls.
Memorial Service: 4:00 PM, Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls
Clergy: Reverend Doctor Douglas Dent
Interment: South Friborg Cemetery
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
