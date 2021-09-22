LaVern Duane Thompson, 87, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, September 20, 2021, at PioneerCare.

Visitation: One hour prior to the start of the service at the church on Friday.

 Service: 1 p.m., Friday, September 24, 2021, at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton.

Interment: Kvam Cemetery, rural Dalton, MN

Arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

