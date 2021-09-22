LaVern Thompson Sep 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. LaVern Duane Thompson, 87, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, September 20, 2021, at PioneerCare.Visitation: One hour prior to the start of the service at the church on Friday. Service: 1 p.m., Friday, September 24, 2021, at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton.Interment: Kvam Cemetery, rural Dalton, MNArrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. To plant a tree in memory of LaVern Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Sep 22, 2021 19 hrs ago HELP WANTED Truck Drivers For Fall Harvest. For Corn, Soybeans Riverview, LLP seeks Animal Scientist (multiple openings) in Wendell, MN Eagles Gaming is hiring! Executive Director Nurses & Medical staff SENIOR TECHNOLOGY AND DATA SPECIALIST Head Start Assistant Teacher/Aide U of M Extension Educator 4-H Youth Development Mobile Crisis Team MH Practitioner On Call Staff and Substance Abuse Specialist Service Technician - Elbow Lake View all job listings >