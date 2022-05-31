Laverne A. Birch, 79, passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home in Fergus Falls.
She was born on December 7, 1942, in Fergus Falls, to Meloyd and Mildred (Nelson) Soliah. She attended school in Fergus Falls and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1961. On December 29, 1962, she married Dony Birch in Fergus Falls. Laverne and Dony were blessed with one son and four daughters.
Laverne was employed at Fleet Farm Gas Mart for many years before retiring in 2013. Laverne was a loving wife, mom, grandma, and friend. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed playing Gin and Hand and Foot Canasta, doing crossword puzzles with a pen, baking, watching the MN Twins, cross-stitching dish towels and collecting antiques.
Preceding her in death were her husband of almost 40 years, Dony; her parents, Meloyd and Mildred Soliah; her sister, Delores Soliah, and several aunts and uncles.
Laverne is survived by her five children and their spouses, Tracy and Tony Angelo, Tammy and Allen Finch, Trevor and Beth Birch, Tiffany and Joshua Knutson, and Tessa and Billy Houge; 13 grandchildren, Taylor and Tanner Angelo, Benjamin Finch, Johnathon Finch (Alex Brueckner), Solia Birch and Andi Birch, Tyler Gullickson and Kylie Gullickson, Zachary Dawson (Isabel Gustin), Lillie, Chase, and Cooper Knutson, and Samantha Houge; her four best friends/sisters, Sharon Baldwin, Jean Wedll, Barb Schauff, and Muriel Asplund; her three kitties, Sadie, Ellie, and Ruby, and numerous friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Laverne’s family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Fergus Falls Cancer Care and Research Center and Knute Nelson Hospice for all of their care and compassion. Per Laverne’s wishes, no services are planned.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
