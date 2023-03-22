LaVerne (Vernie) Axzine Christianson (Mahla) was born on March 1, 1929, in Erdahl, Minnesota, to Albert and Laura (Lee) Mahla. She grew up in Erdahl Township and graduated from Elbow Lake High School in 1947.
On May 1, 1948, she was united in marriage to Dwaine Christianson at Erdahl Lutheran Church. The couple made their home in Delaware Township where they farmed until 1957 when they moved into Elbow Lake. LaVerne worked as a secretary at various locations ending her career with the Minnesota Extension office for Grant County. A highlight was the annual Grant County fair in Herman.
LaVerne was dedicated to her family and friends. She also loved serving in her church in Sunday school, Dorcas, and Bible studies. Her home was filled with baking, quilting, sewing and doing puzzles. Dwaine and Vernie were a delight to watch on the dance floor. Vernie had a servant heart, always willing to help those who needed it.
LaVerne passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the memory care unit of Heritage Pointe in Marshall, Minnesota.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children Rick (Kisun) Christianson of Cocoa, Florida, Lyn Krull of Jackson, Mike (Lynn) Christianson of Marshall, and Ginny (Glen) Kegley of Litchfield; ten grandchildren, Jill (Brandon) Harbaugh, Kara Christianson, Andrew (Jess) Krull, Amanda (Chad) Benda, Alyssa Christianson, Lee Christianson, Jenna Christianson, Laura (Jon) Rauenhorst, Bryan Kegley, and Bridget Kegley; and eleven great-grandchildren, Samantha and Ian Harbaugh, Wyatt and Zenna Krull, Christian, Rylee and Aliyah Benda, Owen, Audrey and Emma Rauenhorst, and Annie Kegley; sister-in-law Jean Gord-Anderson of Elbow Lake and several nieces and nephews.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Dwaine, parents; three sisters Alvina Nelson, Leila Johnson, Doris Weise and twin brother LeRoy Mahla.
Blessed be the memory of LaVerne Axzine Chrisitanson.
In lieu of flowers the family would be honored with memorials given to the Alzheimer's Association.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 27, 2023, at United Lutheran Church, Elbow Lake. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM.
Burial at Erdahl Lutheran Cemetery, Erdahl.
Erickson-Smith Funeral Home in Elbow Lake is assisting the family with arrangements.
