LaVerne Weinhandl

LaVerne Marion Weinhandl, age 93 resident of Battle Lake and formerly from Fergus Falls, MN died on July 21, 2023.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?