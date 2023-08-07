LaVerne Marion Weinhandl, age 93 resident of Battle Lake and formerly from Fergus Falls, MN died on July 21, 2023.
She was born November 29, 1929 near Mandan, ND, the daughter of Paul E. and Katherine (Keller) Graner. She attended rural school and was a graduate of Mandan High School in 1946. She was employed in Mandan, ND, Long Beach, CA, and Phoenix, AZ. On February 21, 1949 she was married to Lawrence Weinhandl in Phoenix, AZ. They lived in Mandan, ND until 1966 and then they moved to Fergus Falls, MN. In 1975 they moved to Henning, MN, where they owned and operated the Standard Truck Stop and Junction Café. They moved back to Fergus Falls in 1994. Most recently, LaVerne became a resident at the Good Samaritan in Battle Lake, MN.
LaVerne enjoyed time with her family, cheering for the MN Vikings, shopping, fixing up dolls to give to others, and playing cards and BINGO with friends. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, MN and a life member of the VFW Auxiliary in Fergus Falls.
Survivors include her sons Gary of Clitherall, Thomas (Janice) of Battle Lake, Michael (Wanda) of Park Rapids and daughters Connie (Steven) Noble of Superior, WI and Nancy Heck (Keith Gilman) of Nisswa.
LaVerne also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and four great, great-grandchildren. LaVerne also had many relatives and friends, who will miss her dearly.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, infant twin son and daughter, husband Lawrence, and granddaughter Heidi.
Services will be on 11 AM Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, MN, with a visitation beginning an hour prior.
Private Family Burial will be at First Lutheran North Cemetery.
