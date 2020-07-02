LaVonne Gilbertson, 83, of Fergus Falls, formerly of Ashby, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home under the care of her family.
LaVonne Irene Gilbertson was born on May 11, 1937 in Erhards Grove Township, the daughter of Charles and Cora (Brenden) Bengtson. She was baptized and confirmed at Bagstevold Lutheran Church in Erhard and graduated from School District #17 east of Erhard.
On November 7, 1959, she married Norris Gilbertson. Vonnie and Norris moved to Ashby in 1965 where they raised their family. She was employed for many years at the Pelican Lake Health Care Center in Ashby as a certified nursing assistant. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, canning, crocheting, puzzles, birdwatching, and listening to music. She was a talented musician who taught herself to play piano, accordian and the guitar. Vonnie especially enjoyed spending time with her family and she loved to dote on them by cooking for them and baking her delicious homemade bread and chocolate chip cookies. She enjoyed summers at the lake when her children were young, and as a huge Minnesota Twins fan, she enjoyed going to games with her family. Vonnie also enjoyed playing cards with her many friends at the Goldenwood Apartments in Fergus Falls.
Vonnie is survived by her children, Rick (Brenda) Gilbertson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Kathy (Dean) Danielson of Fergus Falls, Linda Williams of Ashby, LeAnn (Brian) Huseth of Underwood, Teresa (Brad) Barry of Ashby and Brenda (Matt) Wogen of Maplewood; grandchildren, Hannah Gilbertson, Mallory Gilbertson, Kelsey (Joe) Ripley, Jeremy Danielson, Erin (Tradyn) Foley, Derek Williams, Emily Williams, Travis (Lynsey) Huseth, Samantha (Lance) DeWall, Adam (Chalsey) Barry, Tyler (Miranda Johnson) Barry and Hayley (Cody) Domek; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Brown, Jaxon Ripley, Hudson Foley, Finn Foley, Aubree Huseth, Autumn DeWall, Noah DeWall, Kylie Barry, Breck Barry, Weston Domek and Kealynn Domek; sister, Delores Pederson; brothers, Llewellyn (Laverne) Bengtson of Fargo and Merlin (Darlene) Bengtson of Erhard; sisters-in-law, Dalyce (Orrie) Leabo of Underwood and Deanna (John) Jorgenson of Apple Valley; and brothers-in-law, Dennis Jacobson of Brainerd and Dale (Phyllis) Gilbertson of Erhard, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norris Gilbertson; infant daughter, Valerie Gilbertson; granddaughter, Tiffany Williams; niece, Luanna Norman; nephew, Tom Gilbertson; brother, Arne (Olga) Bengtson; sister-in-law, Collette Bengtson; brother-in-law, Marvin Pederson; brother-in-law, Bob (Pat) Gilbertson; and sister-in-law, Beverly Jacobson.
State and CDC social distancing guidelines will be followed.
A public visitation will be Friday, July 3, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church, followed by a private family service at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Ashby.
The Rev. Dan Hermanson will officiate.
Interment will be in the Pelican Lake Cemetery.
Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Ashby is in charge of arrangements for LaVonne Gilbertson.