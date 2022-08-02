Lawrence Martin
1939-2022
A former resident of Corona, California, Lawrence “Marty” Martin, 82, died on July 15, 2022, at Corona Regional Hospital in Corona.
Marty was born on December 27, 1939, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Florence Anderson Martin and Charles Joseph Gander, both from Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Marty grew up in Torrance, California, with his mother, Florence, and stepfather William “Bill” Martin. Marty frequently went back to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to spend time with his beloved grandparents, Anders Magnus “A.M.” Anderson and Anna “Emma” Teresia Söderholm Anderson, both born in Sweden.
Marty had a strong work ethic. At an early age, he worked a paper route, then at a local gas station as an assistant mechanic, and later at a grocery store as a display merchandiser.
During the Vietnam War, Marty served in the United States Army with distinction as a Military Police Officer and then as a Supply Sergeant. He later worked as a Grocery Store Manager, a Salesman for Dr. Pepper and Coca-Cola, and later retired as a Draft Technician for Miller Beer. Marty was an outgoing man who loved to talk to customers and neighbors, always making others laugh with his latest jokes. He was consistently the number one Salesman who won many sales contests and enthusiastically brought home his prizes to share with his family. Loved by many people, Marty was known for his winning smile, striking blue eyes, and charismatic personality.
In August 1966, Marty married Lorraine Alberta “Laurie” Shomer in Los Angeles. They had two children, Michael Casey Martin and Catherine Erikson (formerly Catherine Lynn Martin), raised in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, California.
Marty loved model trains and steam locomotives, camping, and watching college and professional football. He was an avid gun collector, admired classic cars, worked hard in his yard, loved dancing, and frequently spent time socializing with friends. He was an accomplished woodworker leaving behind custom pieces to his family, including a childhood dollhouse he built for his daughter Catherine. His children will always cherish their memories of growing up having nightly dinners with their mother and father, spending the holidays with their parents and grandparents, and having yearly 4th of July firework parties on Knapp Street in North Hills, California.
After retirement, and before his second stroke in December 2019 that left him with partial paralysis, Marty spent his days gardening, socializing, being a deacon at his church, and as a member and then as Post Commander of the Norco American Legion, including participating in many philanthropic endeavors.
He is survived by his son Michael Martin, Michael’s wife Cleo, and their three children, Michael Anthony (wife Janette), Isaura Rose, and David Amalric, and great-grandson Michael Liam Martin another great-grandchild due in September 2022. His beloved daughter, Catherine Erikson of Texas, his cousin Tom Heidenberg of Arcadia, and six siblings, Charles “Chuck,” Robert “RJ,” Mary, John, Edmund “Ed,” and Richard “Dick” Gander.
Marty is preceded in death by his ex-wife Lorraine “Laurie” Shomer Martin, who died in October 2021, both of his parents, stepfather William “Bill” Martin, and a son named Lloyd “Mark” Humphries, from a previous relationship with Georgene LaLande. His son Mark passed away in December 2008 from organ cancer.
Marty’s final resting place will be with his grandparents, great grandparents, and great aunt and uncle in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.