The world lost a beautiful human being on July 11, 2020. Larry was born in Mandan, North Dakota, firstborn to Lawrence and Mabel Gran Ulsaker, hardworking, honest Norwegians true to their values and roots. His father was an accomplished West Point officer who led his family through a world adventure of cultures, acceptance of others and desire to learn.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Gayle Young Ulsaker; son, Tate (Margarita), grandchildren (Dan and Sasha) of New Zealand; daughter, Karla (Mike) of San Marcos, California; Trent Ulsaker, of Springfield, Illinois, granddaughters Sarah (James) Freeman, and Lydia; sister, Sonja Peterson (Curt) of Battle Lake; along with his cousins, nieces and nephews and friends worldwide.
Larry’s career as an agronomist led him to live in many countries, including Laos, Vietnam, India, Pakistan and Kenya, among others. His love of God’s profound creations, nature and the soil that sustains all, led him after “retirement” as a soil scientist to ranch out of Medora, North Dakota, where he came to most appreciate bison. He never tried to make pets of them, or boss them like cattle. He always enjoyed learning (or talking) about them, respected them and they in turn learned to come to him when called, follow him on his four wheeler.
At Larry’s request, no services will be held. He made the decision to be cremated and have his ashes scattered over the Badlands of North Dakota. To all who knew him and loved this man with the sweetest spirit, raise a glass of your drink of choice and toast his crossing into Valhalla. He would deem that most appropriate for a Norwegian who dearly loved his family, roots, values and traditions.