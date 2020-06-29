Lawrence “Larry” Wankel, age 65, of Perham, died on Sunday, June 28 at his home under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Visitation on Thursday, July 2 5-8 p.m. at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Perham, with parish prayers at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, July 3 from 9-10 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Henry’s Catholic Church.
Interment will occur later at St. Henry’s Catholic Church cemetery.
