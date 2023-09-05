Lawson Gary Oliphant, 68, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Gary was born on September 6,1954 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota to Garland and LeVonne (Nord) Oliphant.
Gary always said he moved to Montana as soon as he could and it was there that he met the love of his life, Rena Bykonen. They were married on March 28,1981 in Missoula, Montana.
Gary had continued the family tradition as an over-the-road trucker. Gary and Rena went on to have their own trucking business together for many years.
In 1996, he started working as a Project/Construction Manager overseeing the construction of cell phone towers until his retirement in 2018. Gary is survived by his wife, Rena, and their son Aaron (Tiffany) and Gary’s sons Jay (April) and Brandon (Cassie) from a previous marriage. Grandchildren Colton, Mason, Raidyn, Karter, Ashley, Andrew, Dawson, Braxton and Kloie. Brothers Glen (Connie), Brian (Michele), John (Dana), and sister Lisa (Leland). Sisters-in-law Kimmer (Earl) and Connie along with numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Jessica from a previous marriage, his father-in-law Allen and his mother-in-law, Betty.
A special thank you to Gary’s doctors, Dr. Paustian, Dr. Kirksey and Dr. Weiner for their many years of excellent healthcare.
