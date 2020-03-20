Leanna Helen Peasley, age 78, of Glenrock, Wyoming, passed away March 18, 2020, at Wyoming Medical Center.
Leanna was born March 5, 1942, in Toledo, Oregon, to Leland and Ada (Gilmore) Loomis. She graduated from Toledo High School. She was a homemaker for the majority of her life caring for her family. She was also a head start teacher and custodian at Oregon Trail Elementary in Glenrock, Wyoming. She loved selling and collecting antique toys. Her favorite pasttime was gambling. Her priority was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Leanna was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Francis Ray Peasley, sister, Sharon, brother, Raymond, brother, Jack, grandson, Avery, and son-in-law, Mark. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Mezger, daughter, Lori (John) DeSanti, son, Jeffrey (Jane) Peasley, son, Joseph Peasley, son, Joshua (Tina) Peasley, granddaughters, Rikki (Tony), Robyn, Rachelle, Veronica, Rebecca, Rachel, Kyrie, Annalee, grandsons, Isacc, Ben (Allie), Tristian, Teagan and Alex, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Private interment will be held at Tonseth Lutheran Cemetery on Friday, March 27, 2020, in Erhard. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Glenrock, Wyoming.